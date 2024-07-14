Al’Fez Natural Tahini Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Al’Fez Natural Tahini is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is AB World Foods US of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level starting on May 26, 2023. The recalled product is Al’Fez Natural Tahini that is packaged in 5.6 ounce glass jars. The UPC number for this item is 711464506778, and the best before date is 2024 JL 11 or later. The lot number and best before date pairs are Lot Numbers “3031”, “3080”, “3270”, “3297” with corresponding BEST BEFORE dates: “2024 JL 31”; “2024 SE 09”; “2025 MR 27”; and “2025 AL 04”. The recall only applies to these codes. The codes are located on the back of the jar.

The potential for contamination was found when testing by the company revealed the pathogen in the product. The production and distribution of this product has ended as the investigation continues.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this tahini, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.