Amy’s Kitchen Enchilada Verde Whole Meal Recalled For Listeria

Amy’s Kitchen Enchilada Verde Whole Meal is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination because it was made with cheese from Rizo Lopez Foods, according to a notice on the Publix web site. Some Rizo Lopez products are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 26 people in 11 states and hospitalized 23. Two people who lived in California and Texas died. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen.

The recall is based on a notice by Rizo-Lopez telling Amy’s Kitchen about the possible presence of Listeria in the cheese used to produce the meal. No other Amy’s Kitchen products or lots are involved in this recall.

The recalled item is Amy’s Kitchen Enchilada verde Whole Meal that has the GTIN number of 4227200085. The best before dates for this item are 4/24, 8/24, and 10/24. No photo of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to thoroughly reheat it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.