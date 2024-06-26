Andersen & Sons Macadamia Nuts Recalled For Salmonella

by

Andersen & Sons Macadamia Nuts are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Andersen & Sons Shelling, Inc of Vina, California.

The recalled product is Andersen & Sons Macadamia Nuts, Dry Roasted, that are packaged in a 6.25 pound container. The lot code for tis item that is printed on the product label is 26950-1-2-1. And the expiration date on the container is 4/12/2025. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

This product was distributed in the United States. There was no foreign distribution. The recall initiation date was May 16, 2024, but it was not classified by the FDA until June 21, 2024.

If you bought these macadamia nuts, do not eat them, even if you plan to use them in cooking or baking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, after first double bagging or wrapping the package, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these nuts, monitor your health for the next few days for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.