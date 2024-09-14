Astronaut Strawberries Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

Astronaut Strawberries are being recalled for elevated lead levels. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is American Outdoor Products of Boulder, Colorado.

There is no level of safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount consumed, the length of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. In adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin, and in Washington D.C.

The recalled item is American Outdoor Products Astronaut Strawberries, that are packaged in 0.5 ounce (14 gram) metallic plastic pouches. There were sold individually or in 6, 12, 40, or 160 count cases. One unit is also included in the Outerspace Survival Dessert Kit.

The UPC number for this item is 048143300106. And the lot numbers are 125130, 125133, 20240509-6, 20240509-7, 20240514-6, 20240524-2, 20240607-2, 20240711-2, 20240719-2, 20240723-2, 20240807-2, 20240808-2, and 20240816-2. The best by dates are: 12APR27, 09MAY276, 09MAY277, 14MAY276, 24MAY272, 07JUN272, 11JUL272, 19JUL272, 23JUL272, and 07AUG272.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bouht it for a full refund.