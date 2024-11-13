Aunt Millie’s Bakehouse Breads Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Aunt Millie’s Bakehouse Breads and Buns are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Perfection Bakeries of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The recalled products were sold in the states of Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. They were sold at the retail level. All products shipped before 9/13/2024, or dated 9/13/2024 or earlier, are included in this recall.

The recalled products are all Aunt Millie’s Bakehouse brand. They include Hawaiian Hamburger Buns that are 4.5 inches, sliced. Each roll weighs 3 ounces and they are packaged in 12 count containers. The product code is 7430. Also recalled is White Pullman Bread that is 1/2″ sliced. Each package weighs 22 ounces with the product code 9518.

Also recalled is 100% Whole Wheat Pullman Bread that is in 1/2 inch slices. Each loaf weighs 22 ounces and the product code is 9520. Whole Grain Dinner Rolls that are 2.5 inches, sliced, are included in this recall. The rolls weigh 1.34 ounces, with 24 rolls per sale unit case. The product code is 7488.

Texas Toast that is sliced in 3/4 inch slices is also recalled. Each loaf weighs 22 ounces. The product code is 9519. Finally, Whole Grain White Hot Dog Buns that are 6 inches and sliced are recalled. Each roll weighs 2 ounces. There are 12 rolls in each package and the product code is 7502.

If you bought any of these items and cannot eat sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.