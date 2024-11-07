by

Babcock Dairy is recalling two flavors of its ice cream because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reports of allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Babcock Dairy of Madison, Wisconsin.

The recalled products are these flavors of Babcock Dairy ice cream: Orange Custard Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The production date is 09 1724. The ice cream is packaged in beige half gallon containers with a red lid and red printing on the front.

They were produced on September 17, 2024 and distributed to local retail outlets and directly tocusteomrs in the state of Wisconsin. The issue was discovered when a customer reported the mislabeling.

During production, a limited number of Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice cCeam containers were inadvertently filled with Orange Custard Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, which does contain egg, leading to the incorrect labeling.

If you bought one of the affected products, please check the product date on the container. If your product is from the lot, and you are allergic to egg, or if you want the other flavor, do not eat it. You can throw the ice cream away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.