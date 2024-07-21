Baby Gourmet Organic Banana Oatmeal Recalled in Canada

by

Baby Gourmet Organic Banana Oatmeal is being recalled in Canada for possible cronobacter contamination. Cronobacter can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis in infants. Symptoms of this infection can include poor feeding, temperature changes, irritability, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Baby Gourmet Organic Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Baby Cereal that is packaged in a 227 gram pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28619 10003 6. The codes for this product are 24122BROAC G 2 HH:MM, and the best before date is 2025AL03.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed through notices posted on the CFIA web page.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not feed it to your child. You can throw the oatmeal away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.