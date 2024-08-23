by

Get back to school lunchbox safety tips from the USDA to keep your kids safe and healthy all year. The most important thing to remember is to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

You can accomplish this by using insulated soft-sided lunch bags, two cold sources, and insulated containers for hot foods. It is not safe to pack lunches in a paper bag. Remember the the danger zone is between 40°F and 140°F. Food should be colder or hotter than that range. In the danger zone, bacteria can double in food in 20 minutes. And pack a disposable wipe, or remind your child to wash their hands before eating.

For cold lunches, use a soft sided lunch bag and include at least two cold sources. You can use two frozen gel backs that are at least 5 inches by 3 inches, or combine a frozen gel pack with a frozen juice box or bottle of water. Put the cold sources on the top and the bottom of the food to keep them cold. If your child has access to a fridge at school, store perishable items there, and leave the lid or bag open so cold air can circulate.

For hot lunches, use a clean insulated container to keep foods such as chili, soup, and stew hot. First fill the container with boiling water, let it stand for three minutes, empty and then add the hot food. Keep the container closed until lunch time.

After lunch, be sure to discard all leftover foods. These items can hold foods at safe temperatures, but they can’t cool them down. Do not reuse disposable packaging because it could be contaminated.

Foods that do not require refrigeration include whole fruits and vegetables, canned meat and fish, chips, bread, crackers, jerky, jelly,, mustard, and pickles. Get more information at Keeping “Bag” Lunches Safe.

Have a great school year with these back to school lunchbox safety tips!