Baixiang Instant Noodles Recalled in Canada For Peanuts

Baixiang Instant Noodles are being recalled in Canada because they contain peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or fatal reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Five Continents International Ltd.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The product comes in two flavors. The first is Baixiang Chicken Soup Flavor Instant Noodle that is packaged in a 555 gram package. There are five 111 gram packages in each container. The UPC numbers for this product are 6 935270 34198 8 or 6 935270 641988. All codes where peanut is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Baixiang Instant Noodles Artificial Pork Bone Soup Flavor, packaged in 565 gram packages. There are five 113 gram packages in each container. The UPC number for this item is 6 935270 641971. All codes where peanut is not declared on the label are recalled.

Check to see if you have these recalled Baixiang Instant Noodles products in your home. If you do and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.