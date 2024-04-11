Belgian Yummies Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato Recalled

by

Belgian Yummies Ice Cream Sandwiches and Gelato are being recalled because they contain the allergens wheat, soy, egg, coconut, peanuts, along with Yellow #5 food dye. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, Florida.

Not all of the recalled products contain all of the allergens.

Belgian Yummies Sandwiches, in the flavors of Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Key Lime, and Peanut Butter, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts.

Sofra Sandwiches, in the flavors of Vanilla and Chocolate, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut.

Ria Sandwiches, in the Vanilla flavor, contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut.

Belgian Yummies Gelato in the Strawberry flavor, contains undeclared FD&C Yellow #5

Belgian Yummies Gelato in the Birthday Cake flavor, contains undeclared wheat and FD&C Yellow #5

Belgian Yummies Gelato in the Horchata flavor, contains undeclared wheat.

These items were distributed in Florida through wholesale orders. None of these items were available for retail sale.

The sandwiches are in a 4-ounce, clear plastic or gold package marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024 that is stamped on the back. The Strawberry and Birthday Cake gelato is packaged in a 5-Liter gray container and the Horchata gelato comes in a 4.75-Liter gray pan marked with an expiration date of 08/31/2024. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the Florida Department of Agriculture and the company found during an inspection that these products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those ingredients. Outdated labels were used during the packaging process. The problem was immediately corrected.

If you bought any of those products and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat it. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can or you can return them for a refund.