Bikano Moong Dal Plain Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Bikano Moong Dal Plain is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Thai Golden Spices of Hayward, California.

This item was sold in the state of California at the retail level. The recalled product is Bikano Moong Dal Plain that is packaged in 350 gram dark blue plastic bags. The best if used by date of June 25, 2025 is stamped on the bottom ack side of the pack. About 640 packs of this product are included in this recall.

The company recently discovered an oversight in the distribution process of their products and this product was released without proper lab results. An FDA inspection found discrepancies in the batch numbers that were slated for destruction. The company is addressing this situation to make sure they are in compliance.

Please check your pantry to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.