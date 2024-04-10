Blues Hog Sweet & Savory Seasoning Recalled For Allergens

by

Blues Hog Sweet & Savory Seasoning is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Baron Spices of St. Louis, Missouri.

The recalled product is Blues Hog Sweet & Savory Seasoning that is packaged in a 6.25 ounce plastic bottle. The label is blue and white with dark blue printing. The lot numbers that are stamped on the product label are 034-363 and 034-364. This item was distributed through Giant Food stores in the states of Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware, and also in Washington D.C.

A supplier to Baron Spices sent a replacement ingredient and did not disclose that it included those allergens. The original product did not contain soy or wheat.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume soy or wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.