Bogopa Spinach Products Recalled For Possible Listeria

Bogopa spinach products and other brands are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Solata Foods of Newburgh, New York.

The recalled products were sold locally in retail stores. The spinach is sold under different brand names, including Greens Solata, Greens Gaia Organic, Full Circle Organic, Greens Farmer Direct Organic, Uncle Vinny’s Savoy, and Bogopa, among others. You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site. No pictures of the recalled items were provided in the recall notice.

The items include baby spinach, power greens, spring mix, savoy spinach, and organic spring mix, among others. You can see the package sizes, size code, type, brand code, and UPC number of these recalled greens at the FDA web site. All packages have lot numbers 40606 and 11006 on the package. The expiration dates of 6/20/24 and 6/24/24 are stamped on the side, even though the FDA publish date was 6/27/24.

The problem was discovered by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel that revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Production of the product has been suspended.

If you bought that product or any of the Bogopa spinach products or the other brands listed, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the spinach away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.