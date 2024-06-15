Bonneval’s BBQ Pork Skins Recalled For Wheat and Soy

by

Bonneval’s BBQ Pork Skins is being recalled because it was made with wheat and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that were not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bonnenval Foods of Gonzales, Louisiana.

All of this product that is currently available is subject to this recall. The recalled product is Bonneval’s BBQ Pork Skins that is packaged in 1.7 ounce plastic bags. The product has the establishment number EST. 2249 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was distributed to retail locations in the state of Louisiana.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities. The soy and wheat were identified as ingredients in the Worcestershire powder that is an ingredient in the product.

If you bought this product and cannot eat wheat or soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pork skins away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.