BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle Salad Kit Recalled For Listeria

BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle Salad Kit is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product was made with recalled Rizo Lopez Foods cotija cheese, which is linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses linked to this specific product have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is BrightFarms Inc. of Irvington, New York.

The recalled product is BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle Salad Kit with best by dates between 12/31/23 and 2/22/24. The salad is packaged in a clear plastic 5.8 ounce container. The UPC number for the item that is stamped on the label is 8-50051-82500-4. The cheese is contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic “master pack” that is placed inside the kit. The cheese packet itself has a best by date of 3/27/24.

The salads were sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and in Washington D.C. The company has ceased distribution of this kit as of today.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund. If you ate the product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.