BrightFarms Spinach and Some Salad Kits Recalled For Listeria

by

BrightFarms Spinach and some Salad Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is BrightFarms of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

The spinach was grown by the company’s supplier Element Farms at their Pompton Plains, New Jersey farm. The recall of spinach was triggered after sampling that was conducted by Element Farms was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Because of the potential for cross-contamination at BrightFarms’s Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania facility, BrightFarms is also recalling a limited quantity of four salad kit products. No positive test results or reported illness have been received on those products, to date.

The recalled items were sold to retailers in seven states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The recalled products are in clear plastic containers and are all BrightFarms brand. They include BrightFarms Baby Spinach in 3.5 ounce containers with UPC number 8-57062-00492-3 and best by dates of 1/11/2024, 1/13/2024, 1/18/2024, and 1/20/2024. The facility cocde is PEN8.

The following recalled products all have facility code PEN4. They include Mediterranean Crunch Kit in 6.35 ounce packages. The UPC number for that product is 8-50051-82501-1 and the best by dates are 1/15/2024 and 1/20/2024. Chickpea Caesar Crunch Kit is also recalled. That product is sold in a 6.50 ounce package, with UPC number 8-57062-00415-2 and best by dates of 1/15/2024 and 1/20/2o24. Also recalled is Bacon Ranch Crunch Kit in 6.70 ounce plastic containers. with UPC number 8-57062-00416-9 and best by date 1/15/2024. Finally, BrightFarms Southwest Chipotle, in 5.85 ounce packages, is recalled. The UPC number for that item is 8-50051-82500-4 and the best by date is 1/15/2024.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them, or take the receipt back, for a full refund.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.