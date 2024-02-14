Bristol Farms Chicken Street Taco Kit Recalled For Listeria

by

Bristol Farms Chicken Street Taco Kits are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Chipotle Crema sauce in the kit was made using Rizo-Lopez cotija cheese that was recalled in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this particular product. The recalling firm is Bristol Farms.

The recalled product is Bristol Farms Chicken Street Taco Kits that are packaged in a 9 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 207490 509994 and the sell by dates is 1/18/24. The kits were sold at these Bristol Farms California retail store locations: Hollywood, Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, Palm Desert, Rolling Hills, Santa Barbara, Santa Monica, South Pasadena, West Hollywood, Westchester, Westwood, Woodland Hills, and Yorba Linda.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you discard the taco kit, clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.