Brookside Beef Wieners Recalled For Soy and Pork

Brookside Beef Wieners are being recalled because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, and pork. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date due to the consumption of these wieners. The recalling firm is Dearborn Sausage Company of Dearborn, Michigan.

The labels of the two products were inadvertently swapped, so soy and pork are not declared on the labels. The ready to eat items were produced on August 7, 2024. They are:

2 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS” that may contain undeclared pork, with lot code A0122024 and the sell by date 11/05/2024.

2 pound vacuum-sealed packages of “BROOKSIDE BRAND NATURAL CASING FULLY COOKED WIENERS” that may contain undeclared soy, with the lot code A0322024 and sell by date 11/05/2024.

These items have the establishment number “EST. 10002” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail outlets in Ohio.

The products labeled as beef and pork wieners actually contain beef wieners that were made with soy. The product labeled as beef wieners contain beef and pork, so pork is not declared on the label.

Please check your fridge to see if you bought these products. If you did, and you can’t eat soy or pork, do not eat them. You can throw the Brookside Beef Wieners and Brookside Wieners away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.