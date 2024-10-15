BrucePac Meat Poultry Recall For Listeria Expands Dramatically

by

The BrucePac meat and poultry recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has expanded dramatically over the weekend. The USDA has increased the number of pages of recalled products by the hundreds. The list now runs to 250 pages.

No illnesses have been reported yet in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is BrucePac of Durant, Oklahoma. The products have the establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold nationwide at the retail level and were also sold to restaurants and institutions such as schools.

For instance, the Philadelphia school system sent a notice to parents that said they served some of these foods to students. These items were served to children from PK through grade 12.

Some of the recalled items made with recalled BrucePac products include 7-Eleven Caesar Pasta Salad with Chicken, Freshly Made Caesar Salad with Chicken, Ready Meals Chopped Caesar Salad with Chicken, Ready Meals Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken and Bacon, Amazon Kitchen Chicken & Pepper Jack Wrap, Taylor Farms Cobb Salad, Giant Eagle Caesar Salad Bowl with Chicken, HEB Southwest Style Chopped Salad Bowl, Kroger Salad Kit Southwest Style, Home Chef Green Enchiladas with Chicken, Meijer Apple and Walnut Salad with Chicken, RaceTrac Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap, Raley’s Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham, SaveMart Chicken Elote, Trader Joe’s Crunchy Slaw, Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken, Wegmens Salad Bowl BLT Ranch Salad with Chicken, Sonoma Inspired Chicken Salad Snack Break, Red’s Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito, Udis Gluten Free CHIcken Alfredo, and Great Value CHIcken Fettuccine Alfredo. Also recalled is El Monterey Spicy Chicken Chipotle Bowl, Jenny Craig Classic Chicken Carbonara, Gordon C choice Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta, Trader Joe’s Salad with BBQ Flavored Chicken, Atkins Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo, Boston Market Chicken Bacon Ranch, among others.

The point is to show you that there are so many recalled products made with the BrucePac meats and poultry that you must look at the list every carefully to make sure you did not buy any of these items. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution after discarding these products to kill any remaining pathogens.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you ate a product that was not heated first. If you do get sick, see your doctor.