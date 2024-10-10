BrucePac Recalls Meat and Poultry Items For Possible Listeria

by

BrucePac is recalling meat and poultry items for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the USDA. Almost 10,000,000 pounds of ready to eat foods are included in this recall. There have been no confirmed reports of illness reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is BrucePac of Durant, Oklahoma.

These foods were produced from June 19, 2024 to October 8, 2024. They were shipped to other establishments and distributors nationwide. These items have the establishment numbers 51205 or P-51205 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the item codes, at the USDA web site. Some of the items include Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken Breast, Beef Cooked Seasoned Patty, grilled Chili Lime Chicken Breast, Diced White Chicken Meat, Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast, and Grilled Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips, among others.

Because these products are ready to eat, Listeria monocytogenes bacteria is considered an adulterant. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be available in restaurants, institutions, and other establishments. These companies may have used these meat and poultry items to make ready to eat products that may be on store shelves or in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. No stores or RTE products that may contain these items were named in the recall notice.

If you have an item in your home that was made with precooked beef or poultry products, you can ask your grocer if BrucePac items were used to make it. If they don’t know, do not eat these products. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.