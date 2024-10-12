Cachapa de Maiz Sweet Corn Pancakes Recalled For Wheat

by

Cachapa de Maiz Sweet Corn Pancakes are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Tipical Latin Food Corporation of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product is Cachapa de Maiz Sweet Corn Pancakes that are packaged in clear plastic bag. They were distributed to TRIMAR USA LLC in Miami, Florida, who further distributed the pancakes to retail and wholesale customers. The product can be identified by the yellow label and the vacuum sealed bag. The lot number, that is stamped on the bottom of the bag in a blue label, ranges from 2622404 to 2772412. No UPC number or package size was provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product that was made with wheat was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a labeling issue. The product was manufactured by Tipical Latin Foods and labeled for retail sale under Los Andes Foods in Miami, Florida.

If you bought the product and cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away n a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.