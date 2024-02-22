Cascade Camping Cooking Pots Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Cascade Camping Cooking Pots are being recalled for possible scald and burn hazards. The pot handle can detach or become loose during use, which poses burn and scald risks from hot food and liquid spilling out of the product. The company has received 22 reports of the pot handle either detaching or becoming loose, including two reports of burn injuries. The importer and distributor is Cascade Designs of Seattle, Washington.

The name of the product is MSR camping cooking pots. About 60,655 units were sold in the United States, 22,320 were sold in Canada, and about 35 were sold in Mexico at outdoor equipment stores from January 2008 through October 2023 for between $40 and $290. The pots were manufactured in Thailand.

The recall is for select Cascade camping cooking pots. The anodized aluminum pots are various 1 to 2 liter pots that are sold individually and also as a part of stove systems and kits. The recalled models include Reactor, Trail Lite, and PocketRocket Stove Kits. MSR is written on the side of the pots. You can see pictures of the pots and kits at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. Contact Cascade Designs for instructions on submitting a photo of the product to receive a free replacement pot handle/lifter. The replacement part does not require tools to install.