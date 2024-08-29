Chalo! Paneer Recalled in Canada For Bloated Packages

by

Chalo Paneer is being recalled in Canada because the packages are bloated, indicating possible spoilage microbial contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Quality Cheese, Inc.

Bloated packages doesn’t always mean that the food is unsafe to eat, but bloating usually occurs when bacteria grows in the product and produces carbon dioxide. Foods with higher moisture, such as paneer, are more likely to bloat.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The recalled product is Chalo! Paneer Unripened Soft Cheese that is packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 27985 00100 8. All best before dates up to and including September 23, 2024 are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you are going to cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the paneer away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.