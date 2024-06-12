Classic Delight Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Classic Delight Sandwiches and Wakefield Sandwiches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Classic Delight of St. Mary’s, Ohio.

These sandwiches were shipped to distributors in these states: Arkansas, California, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. They may have been sold in vending machines, through convenience stores, and also in food service distribution. The sandwiches were produced between May 11, 2023 and June 6, 2024.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the item numbers at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products under the Classic Delight brand include Classic Delight Twin Chili Cheese Dog, Turkey Cheese Sub, Twin Breaded Chicken Sliders, and Breaded Chicken Waffles. Also recalled is Nutrisystem Turkey Sausage and Egg Muffin. Then, under the Wakefield brand, the recalled items include Wakefield Spicy Hawaiian Sliders, Sausage Egg and Cheese Bagel, Charbroiled Cheeseburger, Egg Cheese Croissant, Bacon Cheeseburger, Blazin Chicken, and Chicken and Cheese, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The production of these sandwiches is suspended while the source of the problem is being investigated.

If you bought any of these sandwiches, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.