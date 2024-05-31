Cotton On USA Toy Pinwheels Recalled for Choking Hazard

by

Cotton On USA Toy Pinwheels are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The pinwheel’s white fastener cap can come loose and detach, which poses a choking hazard to young children. The firm has received one report of the fastener cap coming loose and being swallowed by a child. The recalling firm is Cotton On USA Inc., of La Mirada, California.

The recall is for plastic toy pinwheels that were given away as a promotional item for free at Cotton On stores. The pinwheels are multi-colored and have “KIDS” and”COTTON ON” in white letters that are stamped on the pinwheels. About 8500 of these toy pinwheels were given away by the company. The pinwheels were manufactured in China and imported to the United States.

Consumers should immediately take these toys away from children and stop using the recalled Cotton On USA Toy Pinwheels toys and dispose of them in the trash. You should double bag the pinwheel toys or wrap them in paper or plastic before putting them into a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so that other people can’t access them. Since the product was given away for free, no refund or replacement will be provided.