Country Corner Dairy Cheese Recalled For Pasteurization Issues

Country Corner Dairy cheese is being recalled for lack of proper pasteurization. That means that any pathogens that may have been present in the milk used to make the cheese may not have been destroyed. This notice was published on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Country Corner Dairy of Cullen, Virginia.

The cheeses were distributed in Maryland and Virginia. The recalled products include Fresh Local Country Corner Dairy white Cheddar cheese sold in various sizes from 6 ounces up to 42 pounds, in vacuum sealed plastic packaging. the code information on the label is 080223. Also recalled is white Colby cheese in various vacuum sealed plastic packaging sizes, from 6 ounces up to 42 pounds, with code 09183.

Yellow Colby cheese in 6 ounce to 42 pound sizes is also recalled. That cheese is also in vacuum sealed plastic packaging, and the code is 100923. Yellow Cheddar cheese is included in this recall. It is packaged in vacuum sealed plastic, in sizes ranging from 6 ounces up to 42 pounds, with code 080423. Finally, Sizzling Colby Cheese, in 6 ounce up to 42 pound vacuum sealed plastic packaging, is included in this recall. The code information for this product is 110323.

If you purchased any of these cheeses, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.