Country Traditions Homestyle Waffles Recalled For Listeria

Country Traditions Homestyle Waffles is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The recalled product is Country Traditions Homestyle Waffles that are packaged in a 24 x 35 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 19723 06293 6. The “Packed on” codes are from 24242 to 24302. These waffles were sold at Country Traditions Frozen Food Outlet, which is located at 112 Industrial boulevard in Napanee, Ontario, Canada.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t get to it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do get sick, see your doctor. People who are most seriously affected bu this pathogen include the elderly and those with compromised immune systems and chronic health conditions such as diabetes.