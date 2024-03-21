CPSC Warns Consumers About Tuladuo Water Bead Sets

by

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers about Tuladuo Water Bead sets because they violate the federal ban on hazardous substances. The large water beads contain levels of acrylamide that pose a toxicity risk to children. A recall has not yet been issued. The beads were manufactured in China.

The CPSC is aware of an incident in which a one year old required surgery to remove a large Tuladuo water bead after eating it. These beads can grow inside the body, causing severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, intestinal blockages, and life-threatening injuries.

The Tuladuo Water Bead sets were sold through Amazon from March 2021 through November 2023 for between $10 and $20. They were sold by Tuladuo US and by Dohuan US.

Tuladuo US is located in China. The company has not agreed to an acceptable recall. Dohuan US, also located in China, has not responded to CPSC’s request for a recall.

This warning is for two sets of Tuladuo Water Beads. One set is a plastic container with 50,000 small water beads, 50 large beads in a plastic bag, one plastic scooper spoon, two plastic funnels, four plastic spatulas, one mesh bag, and five beige balloons. Some of these sets are in a blue cardboard box with the word “Tuladuo” on the front panel run red.

Another Tuladuo Water Bead set consists of 50,000 small water beads, 50 large water beads in a plastic bag, 12 ocean animal toys, eight cups, a funnel, seven tools/tweezers, 10 balloons and an inflatable mat packaged in a clear plastic bin.

The large water beads were sold in these nine colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, purple, white and clear. The small water beads were sold in these seven colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, black and clear.

If you bought either of these items, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Report any injuries to CPSC at Safer Products.