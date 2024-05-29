Crecelac and Farmalac Infant Formula Recalled For Non-Compliance

by

Crecelac and Farmalac infant formula is being recalled because it is in non-compliance with the FDA under section 21 CFR 106.110 New Infant formula registration. There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions received to date in connection to the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Dairy Manufacturers Inc. of Prosper, Texas.

These products were sold in the United States without complying with FDA’s infant formula regulations. The firm had not submitted the required premarket notification. Parents and caregivers shold know that these products have not been evaluated by the FDA to determine whether they meet U.S. food safety and nutrition standards.

The products are labeled as infant formula and are packaged in a cardboard and aluminum can of 12.4 ounces each. The products were only sold in the state of Texas at the retail level. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Crecelac Infant 0-12, with UPC number 8 50042 40847 6. The expiration dates for this item are 08/2025 and 09/2025. Also recalled is Farmalac 0-12 with UPC number 8 50042 40841 4. The expiration dates for this product are 08/2025 and 09/2025. Finally, Farmalac 0-12 Low lactose is included in this recall. The UPC number for this item is 8 50042 40839 1, and the expiration dates are 08/2025 and 09/2025.

If you purchased these Crecelac and Farmalac Infant Formula products, do not feed them to your child. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so no one else can access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.