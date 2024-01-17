Do Not Eat Acuacultura Integral De Baja Oysters, Says FDA

by

Do not eat Acuacultura Integral De Baja Oysters, the FDA says, because they may be contaminated with norovirus and there is an outbreak linked to them. The oysters in question were harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19, 2023, 12/23/2023, or 12/29/2023. The full name of the company that harvested the oysters is Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS.

The oysters were harvested from harvest area Laguna Manuela, B.C., Mexico on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, or 12/23/2023, or from harvest area Laguna De Guerrero Negro, B.C., Mexico on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023, or 12/29/2023. The oysters were sold to restaurants and retailers in California and may have been sold to restaurants in other states as well.

Oysters that are contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, especially if they are raw or undercooked. While most people recover from a norovirus infection within a few days to a week without medical attention, some, especially people with compromised immune systems, could become seriously ill.

Most people get sick with 12 to 48 hours. The main issue with this illness is dehydration. Symptoms of dehydration include a decrease in urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Anyone experiencing these symptoms needs to see a doctor.

On January 16, 2024, the California Department of Public Health notified the FDA of a norovirus outbreak that was linked to the consumption of these oysters. There are cases of norovirus illness in Los Angeles County and other counties linked to oysters traced back to specific harvest areas. The number of illnesses was not mentioned in the notice.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated oysters and consumers should not eat them.. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or contact your distributor to coordinate return. Then clean all surfaces, utensils, and containers that may have come into contact with the oysters with soap and water. Norovirus is a very contagious virus and is spread person-to-person, through contaminated food and drink, and throw contact with surfaces.