Do Not Eat Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Jam Because of Botulism

Do not eat Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam, sold in southern California, because of possible botulism contamination, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). The company has not yet voluntarily recalled these products. CDPH has issued a Notice of Violation to Shemshad, and the company may be subject to further action up to and including license revocation.

Foods that are contaminated with the botulism toxin will not look, smell, or taste different than food that is safe to eat, and the texture will not be affected. Clostridium botulinum bacteria produce spores that survive high heat. Under anaerobic conditions, those spores produce the toxin. A tiny amount of the botulism toxin can kill a person.

These products were produced outside of the CDPH Cannery Program oversight, making them susceptible to contamination. The recalled products are Shemshad Mulberry Molasses and Shemshad Mulberry Jam products. They are packed in 16 ounce glass jars with screw on medal lids. The products are dated “APR 25 2025.”

The items were sold at grocery stores in southern California, including Woodland Hills Market in Woodland Hills, Q Market in Van Nuys, and Wholesome Choice Market in Irvine. If you see this product for sale anywhere, report it to the CDPH toll free complaint line at 800-495-3232.

If you bought either of these products, do not eat them. The instructions for discarding this jam and molasses are as follows: Double bag the jars in plastic bags that close tightly, then put in a trash can outside of your home. Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling these foods, and wash your hands with soap and water for at least two minutes after handling them or any containers that may be contaminated.

Early symptoms of botulism sickness including double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and dry or sore throat. Then paralysis begins, progressing downward and symmetrically throughout the body. Later symptoms include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, inability to support the head, paralysis of the extremities and respiratory muscles. Anyone experiencing these symptoms must see a doctor immediately.