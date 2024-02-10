Dole Fresh Vegetables Recalls Eight Salad Kits For Listeria

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling eight Dole-branded and private label salad kits for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The cheese in some master packs may have been cross-contaminated by cheese from Rizo-López Foods. That recall was issued in the wake of a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date linked to these particular products. The recalling firm is Dole Fresh Vegetables of Monterey, California.

Most of the recalled salad kits are Dole Fresh Vegetables brand; one is President’s Choice and one is Marketside. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled salad kits were distributed in these states: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. The products were also sold in these Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

The recalled salads include Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch with UPC number 71430000915 and lot code/date pairs of W019- W036 and 02/03/2024-02/20/2024; and N019-N036 and 02/03/2024-02/20/2024. Dole Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L’Avocat with UPC number 71430000922 is also recalled. The lot code/date pair is W022- W036 and 2024 FE 06 – 2024 FE 20. Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad is recalled. It has the UPC number 71430017012 and lot code/best if used by date pairs W022- W036 and 02/04/2024-02/18/2024; and N022-N036 and 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024.

Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit is recalled. It has the UPC number 71430002063 and lot code/best by date pairs of W029-W036 and 02/11/2024- 02/18/2024; and N022-N036 and 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024. Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer is also recalled. That salad has the UPC number 71430010730, with lot code/best if used by date pairs of W022-W036 and 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024; and N023-N036 and 02/05/2024-02/19/2024. Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad Supreme Kit Salad Du Sud-Ouest is also included in this recall. The UPC number is 71430017111 and the lot code/date range pairs for this product is W020-W036 and 2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 18.

President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade is also recalled. The UPC number for the product is 60383023195 and the lot code/best if used by date pairs are W034-W036 and 2024 FE 17 – 2024 FE 18; and B018-B024 and 2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 09. Finally, Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch is included in this recall. The UPC number is 681131305440 and the lot code/best by date pair is B020-B036 and 02/05/2024- 02/21/2024.

If you bought any of these products, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you ate any of these salad kits, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.