Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola Recalled

Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this granola. The recalling firm is Kick Ash Products of Ellison Bay, Wisconsin.

The recalled product is Door County Love Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola that is packaged in a 1 pound brown plastic bag with a clear viewing window in a heart shape, and a red label. The lot number for this item is 061241, with a best by date of 08/31/24. The lot number and best by date are printed on the top of the bag.

The granola was distributed in Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, through the company’s retail store. It was also sold online at the company’s web site between 02/26/24 and 03/11/24.

The recall was triggered when Kick Ash discovered that the granola containing almonds was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production process.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the granola away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.