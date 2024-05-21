Easy Eats Pandemanila Kalihim Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Easy Eats Pandemanila Kalihim in two flavors is being recalled in Canada because it may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recall was triggered by that consumer complaint. The recalling firm is Boulangerie La Parisienne Ltd.

The recalled products were sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled products include Easy Eats Pandemanila Kalihim pan de pula (Philippine Bread Roll with Red Custard) that is packaged in 300 gram plastic containers. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 70580 00007 9. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Easy Eats Pandemanila Kalihim pan de ube (Philippine Bread Roll with Ube Custard) that is also packaged in 300 gram plastic containers. The UPC number for this product is 8 70580 00017 8. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.