El Chilar Cinnamon Ground Recall Expanded For Traces of Lead

by

The El Chilar Cinnamon Ground recall from March 2024 is being expanded for traces of lead. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is El Chilar HF. The issue could have been caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the company’s supplier.

There is no level of safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount consumed, the duration of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

The Maryland Department of Health collected samples of this cinnamon in February 2024 from lot numbers E-054, with expiration date 0225, and D-181, with expiration date 0624. They tested high in lead. These additional lots of cinnamon have been added to the original recall.

These lots have been recalled from retail and wholesale outlets. But there is a possibility that consumers have these lots in their homes. Please check your pantry carefully to see if you purchased El Chilar Cinnamon Ground with those lot numbers. If you did, do not eat it.

You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If young children have eaten this cinnamon, talk to your pediatrician about getting them tested for lead.