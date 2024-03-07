by

El Chilar Ground Cinnamon is being recalled for elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this spice. The recalling firm is El Chilar Rodriguez LLC of Apopka, Florida.

There are 127 cases of cinnamon included in this recall. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to dry low levels of lead may not cause symptoms. But if a person, especially a child, is exposed to lead for a long period of time, permanent damage may occur, including lowered IQ and learning disabilities. In adults, lead can cause damage to the brain and kidneys and damage to the production of red blood cells.

The cinnamon is sold in 12 bags to the case. The recalled product is El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida,” that is packaged in 1.25 ounce clear plastic bags with a yellow and orange label with black printing. The cinnamon was sold to retail stores in the state of Maryland. The lot codes for this item that ar stamped on the front of the packaging are D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026.

The Maryland Departwmten for Health collected product samples and analysis came back with elevated levels of lead. The problem may be caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purcahse for a refund.

Then talk to your doctor about getting you and your family tested for blood lead levels, especially if you consumed a lot of this product.