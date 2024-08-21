El Servidor Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

El Servidor Ground Cinnamon is being recalled for elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gutierrez Distributor of Passaic, New Jersey.

There is no level of safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems in children and adults. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount consumed, the duration of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product is El Servidor Ground Cinnamon that is packaged in a 1.5 ounce clear plastic bag. The label is white with red printing. It was sold at the retail level in New York starting on January 14, 2024.

The recall was triggered becasue of sampling and analysis that was conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. Production and distribution of this cinnamon has been stopped while an investigation is launched.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where yuo bought it for a full refund.