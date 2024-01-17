ELV Alipotec Mexican Root Supplement Pieces Recalled

by

ELV Alipotec Mexican Root Supplement Pieces are being recalled because of the presence of yellow oleander in the product. The consumption of yellow oleander can cause serious health effects on the neurological, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular systems. There have been no reports of illness related to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is World Green Nutrition, Inc.

The recall began after the FDA issued the safety alert about certain Tejocote root supplements, to comply with regulations and laws in force in this country. The recaled product is ELV Alipotec Mexican Tejocote Root Supplement Pieces that are packaged in 0.3 ounce (7 gram) bottles. The product is only sold through authorized distributors and is not sold to the public online or in retail stores.

The supplement is packaged in a white polyethylene container with a green polypropylene lid, heat-shrinkable PET-G material label, authenticity hologram, and is marked with the batch or lot number and expiration date pairs. You can see the long list of lot number and expiration date pairs at the FDA web site.

Marketing of this product in this country is “definitively suspended,” which means the product is discontinued. This recall notice has also been posted in Spanish.

If you purchased this product, take it back to the authorized distributor to exchange it for another product marketed by this company. The returned item must correspond to the description above and have the lot number/expiration date pairs listed on the recall notice.