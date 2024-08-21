Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts Recalled For Peanut, Tree Nuts

by

Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, almonds, and pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Flagstone Foods.

The recalled product is Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts that is packaged in a 6.5 ounce green pouch with white lettering and a picture of the glazed walnuts. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 10300 80894 7. the lot code and best by date, which are printed on the bottom right of the back panel of the package, near the barcode, are 2EE06284 and June 28, 2025.

The walnuts were distributed to Publix stores in these states: Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. Consumers have identified the mislabeled product in the state of Florida. The recall was triggered when consumers reported finding peanuts, almonds, and pecans within packages that are labeled Emerald Kettle Glazed Walnuts. A limited number of incorrectly labeled packages were produced during the manufacturing process.

Please check too see if you purchased this product. If you did, and you cannot consume peanuts, walnuts, or almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.