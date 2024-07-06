Energique Mineral Magic Dietary Supplement Recalled

by

Energique Mineral Magic Dietary Supplements are being recalled because there is potential microbial contamination of yeast or mold. While these compounds may not make someone seriously ill, they can cause problems such as vomiting and diarrhea. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the usual recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Grato Holdings of Woodbine, Iowa.

These products were sold nationwide at the retail level in Canada and the United States. There are 2173 of these items included in this recall.

The first recalled item is Energique Mineral Magic Dietary Supplement that is packaged in a 2 fluid ounce (59 milliliter) bottle. The lot number and manufacturer date pairs for this item are: lot number G11602 and manufacturer date 06/21; lot number G11747 and manufacturer date 07/22; and lot number G11723 with manufacturer date 08/22.

Also recalled is BioActive Nutritional MINAPLEX, Botanical Herbal Supplement that is packaged in a 1 fluid ounce (30 milliliter) bottle. The lot number for that item that is printed on the product label is J28761.

If you purchased either of these Energique Mineral Magic Dietary Supplements, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.