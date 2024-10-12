Enoki King Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Enoki King Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Enoki King Mushroom Farm of Ventura, California.

The recalled product is Enoki King Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 5.3 ounce (150 gram) clear plastic package with a blue strip. The words “Enoki Mushroom” are printed on the package in English and French. The bar code which is printed on the front in black ink is 4877. The UPC number that is stamped on the back of the package is 860011505600. These mushrooms were sold at the retail level nationwide.

The recall was triggered when routine testing by the Maryland State Department of Health found the pathogen in the 5.3 ounce package size is the mushrooms. Distribution of this product has been suspended.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

After you discard the mushrooms, clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. You should also disinfect any utensils or kitchen surfaces that came into contact with these mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.