Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada again for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Goldenway International Trade Co. Ltd.

The mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and they may have been sold in other provinces and territories in Canada. The recalled item is Enoki mushrooms that are not branded. The mushrooms are packaged in a clear plastic bag that weighs 200 grams, with a black label with yellow, white, and red printing. The UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 8 807076 001670, and the codes for this product are CE 06 7D.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched that may lead to the recall of more items. If more recalls are issued, the public will be informed via the CFIA web site.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away after first double bagging them, in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

After you discard the mushrooms, clean y0ur refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to destroy any pathogens. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grows at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.