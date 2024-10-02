FDA Finds More Supplements That Contain Yellow Oleander

by

The FDA has found more supplements that contain yellow oleander, a toxic plant that can cause serious illness and death. Yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or fatal.

These three new products should not be consumed. If you have purchased them, take them back to the place of purchase or discard them according to your community’s methods of getting rid of toxic substances. You can see pictures of these items at the FDA web site.

The products include Creative Interiors, LLC/Privit Wellness, LLC Primor Health Optimus Weight. It was sold through Amazon. The firm has not yet committed to a recall. The second product is Innovacion Natural LLC SdB Elite Salud de Belleza that was also sold on Amazon. The FDA has been unable to contact the firm. Finally, Innovation Natural LLC Brazil Seed Semilla de Brazil is included in this list. This item was also sold on Amazon. Amazon has removed the listings for this product, but the FDA has not been able to contact the firm.

Please look at the chart on the FDA page carefully. If you bought any of these items, do not consume them. If you have consumed them and have suffered adverse reactions, see your doctor, then report the issue to the FDA.

You can contact the FDA by calling call 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-800-723-3663).. This is the new number that the agency has implemented to streamline the consumer complaint process.