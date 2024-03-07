FDA Issues Alert About Elevated Lead in Some Ground Cinnamon

by

The FDA has found that some ground cinnamon products have elevated levels of lead. There is no safe level of lead consumption. The FDA has also recommended that the firms voluntarily recall these products, with the exception of the MTCI cinnamon, because the agency has not been able to reach that company.

The recalled products include La Fiesta cinnamon, with lot code 25033, sold at La Superior and SuperMercados stores and distributed by La Fiesta Food Products of La Miranda, California; Marcum ground cinnamon with best by date/lot code pairs 10/16/25 10D8 and 4/6/25 and 0400B1, sold at Save A Lot stores, distributed by Moran Foods of Saint Ann, Missouri; and MK cinnamon, with no codes, sold at SF Supermarket and distributed by MTCI of Santa Fe Springs, California.

Also part of this alert is Swad cinnamon powder, with lot code KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers stores and distributed by Raja Foods of Skokie, Illinois; Supreme Tradition ground cinnamon with best by date and lot code pairs 09/29/25 09E8, 04/17/25 04E11, 12/19/25 12C2, 04/12/25 04ECB12, 08/24/25 08A_ _, 04/21/25 04E5, and 2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri), sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar store and distributed by Greenbrier International of Chesapeake, Virginia. Finally El Chilar ground cinnamon is included in this alert. The lot codes are F275EX1026 (Maryland) and D300EX1024 (Maryland), and they were sold at La Hoya Morelense in Baltimore, Maryland. The distributor is El Chilar of Apopka, Florida.

These products have a long shelf life. Please check to see if you have any in your home. If you did buy these brands of cinnamon with those dates and lot codes, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you or someone in your family have been exposed to lead through these products, talk to your healthcare provider about being tested for elevated blood lead levels.