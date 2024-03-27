FDA Updates WanaBana Lead and Chromium Poisoning Cases

by

The FDA has updated the WanaBana lead and chromium poisoning cases. At least 90 children have been affected. The median age in this outbreak is one year old. This investigation is ongoing.

The states with confirmed adverse event reports include: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Arizona (1), California (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Georgia (2), Iowa (1), Illinois (5), Indiana (1), Kentucky (3), Louisiana (4), Massachusetts (3), Maryland (7), Michigan (8), Missouri (3), North Carolina (6), Nebraska (2), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (1), New Mexico (1), New York (8), Ohio (3), Oklahoma (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (3), Texas (3), Virginia (2), Washington (4), Wisconsin (2), West Virginia (3), and Unknown (3). The report date range is from October 17 2023 to January 16, 2024.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Lead is toxic to people and is especially dangerous for children because of their small size and the fact that they are growing. Short term exposure to lead can include symptoms such as headache, abdominal pain, colic, vomiting, and anemia. Longer term exposure can include irritability, lethargy, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle pricking and burning, constipation, and difficulty concentrating. Weakness, tremor, and weight loss may also occur. And lead can reduce IQ and lead to learning disabilities.

Lead chromate was found in the cinnamon used to make the purees. There is not much known about the health issues in people exposed to chromium. The main health problems with chromium consumption are irritation and ulcers in the stomach and small intestine, along with anemia.

Consumers should not buy, and retailers should not sell, the recalled products. Do not give them to your children and do not eat them. Check your pantry to see if you have any of these items, because they have a long shelf life. To discard these products, empty the sauce into a garbage can, then discard the pouch so others can’t harvest and resell these items. Or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a refund.

If your child ate these products, talk to your doctor about getting them tested for elevated blood levels.