The FDA is warning consumers about toxic amygdalin in apricot seeds that can lead to cyanide poisoning. The FDA reviewed analytical packets from the Commonwealth of Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) from three samples collected by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), All of them contained the toxic compound amygdalin.

When consumed, amygdalin can lead to fatal cyanide toxicity. Mild to moderate symptoms of this toxicity include difficulty breathing, bluish discoloration of the skin or mucous membrane, weakness, and lightheadness. Symptoms of severe acute toxicity include coma, seizures, stupor, dysrhythmias, cardiovascular collapse, and metabolic acidosis. Chronic consumption of foods that have high concentrations of cyanogenic glycosides can cause impaired eyesight, deafness, loss of balance, and sensor or motor nerve dysfunction.

The FDA is advising consumers to stop using these products. They include:

Apricot Power – Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-015 (California Select) in a net weight 8 ounce (227 gram) package

Apricot Power – Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-016 (Organic Turkish Select) – on a net weight 8 ounce (227 gram) package

Apricot Power – Seeds Bitter Apricot Seeds – NGR FY24-017 (South African Select) – in a net weight 16 ounce (454 gram) package

If you have ingested any of these items, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Even if you haven’t used these products recently, tell your doctor about which product was consumed, so you can be properly evaluated.

After a complaint was received and sample results received from DSHS, the FDA notified Power of the results. The firm declined to recall the products on May 8, 2024. The FDA held a follow up call, and as of May 24, 2024, the firm will not voluntarily recall these items, so the FDA is issuing this safety alert.

If you bought any of these items, do not consume them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or contact your local government to find out how to dispose of these products.