FDA Warns Against Rudy’s Shellfish Oysters and Manila Clams

The FDA is warning restaurants and food retailers against serving recently purchased Rudy’s Shellfish oysters and Manila clams that may be contaminated with norovirus. The seafood was sold in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York dn Washington. The oysters and clams were harvested from the Pickering Passage growing area in Washington.

The Rudy’s Shellfish oysters and Manila clams were harvested from November 15, 2024 to December 11, 2024 by Rudy’s Shellfish (WA-1590-SS). The above photo is an example of a shellfish tag that would be attached to containers for reference.

On December 12, 2024, Washington advised the FDA of a recall of oysters and Manila clams harvested from that company. The oysters may have been distributed to other states as well.

Oysters and clams contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, especially if they are served raw or undercooked. While most people recover from a norovirus infection without medical treatment, people with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses can develop a severe illness. The most common complication is dehydration.

Symptoms of norovirus usually begin a few hours to a day or two after eating food that is contaminated with this pathogen. People of all ages can contract norovirus. The most common symptoms of this illness are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Some people may also experience fever, headache, and body aches.

If you do have these shellfish in your establishment, do not serve or sell them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can return them to your seller for a refund. Clean and sanitize any contact surfaces that may have been touched by the oysters.