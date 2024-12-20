FDA Warns Against S&M Oysters From Canada For Norovirus

by

The FDA is warning against S&M Oysters imported from British Columbia, Canada, which may be contaminated with norovirus and are linked to an outbreak. Information on the shellfish tag is: Original Harvester/Producer: Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood Cert. Numbers: BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP Dates of Harvest: 12/01/24 to 12/09/24.

S&M Shellfish Co of San Francisco, CA has issued a recall for certain oysters sold as Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi that were harvested between 12/1/2024 and 12/9/2024 from the British Columbia, Canada growing areas BC 14-8, LF # 1413888, 1409240, 1402294, 1409454, 1402193, 1402293, 1402060; and growing area BC 14-15, LF # 249854, due to a norovirus outbreak.

Consumers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Washington DC, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania who have recently consumed these oysters should monitor their health for the symptoms of norovirus. The oysters may have been shipped to other states as well. No information about the patients in the outbreak was provided, including where they live, the patient age range, illness onset dates, or of anyone has been hospitalized.

Oysters that are contaminated with norovirus can make people sick, especially if the oysters are consumed raw or undercooked. While most people will recover on their own without medical attention, some, including the very young, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems may get very sick.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these S&M oysters, and consumers should not eat them. You can throw them away or contact the seller to return the oysters.