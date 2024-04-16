Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Mini Bagels Recalled For Gluten

by

Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Plain and Everything Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels are being recalled because they may contain gluten that is not declared on the package. Anyone who is sensitive to gluten, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One reaction has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Feel Good Foods of New York, New York.

The recalled products were sold nationwide through retailers. It is sold in the frozen section of the grocery store. The recalled items are Feel Good Foods Gluten Free Plain and Everything Cream Cheese Stuffed Mini Bagels. The plain variety has the UPC number 89903900283, and the everything flavor has the UPC number 89903900286.

The bagels are packaged in cardboard cartons with “Feel Good Foods” on the front panel, with the bagel flavor listed below. The recall is for all best by dates that range from 5/29/24 to 9/17/25. The best by date is on the bottom of the carton. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. No other Feel Good products are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company received the report of an adverse reaction. The gluten may be present due to cross-contamination. Feel Good Foods is implementing measures to prevent reoccurrence.

If you purchased either of these products, and cannot consume gluten, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, or you can take the bagels back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.