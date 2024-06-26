Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices Recalled For Listeria

by

Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Foppen Paing En Zalm B.V. of Harderwijk, The Netherlands.

The recalled product is Foppen Seafood Smoked Norwegian Salmon – Toast sized, that is packaged in a black 8.1 ounce container with a see through window. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 40137 10000 2. And the lot number, in the clear plastic window cut out at the front of the package, is 412.

The product was sold at Kroger and Payless Supermarkets in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. Routine testing revealed the presence of that pathogen in Lot 412.

If you bought this product do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.